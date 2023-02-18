BONIFAY, Fla (WDHN) — A Bonifay man was arrested on an active warrant after officers said he shot a woman in the legs after a verbal altercation.

On February 7, Holmes County Communications received a call about an individual who suffered a gunshot wound at Doctors Memorial Hospital.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, once deputies arrived at the hospital, they made contact with a witness and the female victim, who told deputies she had gotten into a verbal altercation with Gordon Wood, a convicted felon, who allegedly shot her in the legs with a .22 caliber rifle.

Deputies say that after speaking with the victim and witness separately and locating the .22 caliber casings at Wood’s home where the incident allegedly occurred, HCSO investigators obtained a search warrant for Wood’s property.

Wood was not home at the time of the search, but deputies say they found two firearms, a baggie of methamphetamine, several hypodermic syringes, and various other drug paraphernalia.

According to the HCSO, on February 15, officers with the U.S Marshals Fugitive Task Force and HCSO deputies located Wood at a home on Gavin Road in Bonifay. Wood was taken into custody and officers also found two handguns with ammo for each at the same location.

Wood was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, sale of a controlled substance, and carrying a concealed weapon.