NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)—The National World War II Museum is celebrating its newest special exhibit, “The Walt Disney Studios and World War II.” This new exhibit will be on display in the Museum’s Senator John Alario Jr. Special Exhibition Hall from March 17th to September 24th.

The collection will showcase over 500 rare historical objects and film clips. This is a family-friendly exhibit that explores how one of America’s most beloved entertainment companies helped achieve Allied victory.

“We are honored that the National World War II Museum was selected to host this unique traveling exhibit from The Walt Disney Family Museum,” said Erin Clancey, Associate Vice President of Collections & Exhibits. “Telling the story of how World War II was won is at the heart of the Museum’s mission, and we are excited for visitors to learn more about the important contributions The Walt Disney Studios made to the Allied war effort through this entertaining and thought-provoking display,” she said.

