TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested in an animal cruelty case after she drowned her chihuahua in a pool, according to the Brevard County sheriff.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Thursday that Erica Black was seen on video recorded in October shoving her small dog Sadie under the water as it struggled to break free for several minutes.

“She’s not only committed an act of animal cruelty but an act against humanity,” the sheriff said.

According to Ivey, Black was already in custody for allegedly stabbing a 68-year-old man twice.

The sheriff said deputies only recently found out about her drowning her dog after Black’s roommate gave them the video of the incident.

“Once she drowns the dog, she lets it float in the pool, actually video tapes it floating it in the pool, and takes it approximately four different times and slams it on the deck,” Ivey said.

Ivey said the woman also left the dead dog on her sofa for several days before going live on social media, holding up the dog’s corpse and showing what she did.

“There is a special place in Hell for this woman,” he said. “Until she gets there, she’s gonna rot in our jail.”

Ivey released video of him walking the suspect back into jail for the animal cruelty charge, chastising her on the way.

“I’m disgusted by you,” Ivey told Black. “You’re looking like you’re all sad and stuff. How [do] you think that dog felt when you were holding it underwater.”

Black was booked on a $15,000 bond for felony animal cruelty. She also was also issued an increased bond of $150,000 for aggravated battery in the stabbing case.