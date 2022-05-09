LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — After almost two weeks on the run, authorities say the manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White has ended in a police chase in Indiana.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said the chase resulted in a wreck and he didn’t know why they were in Indiana. Singleton said Casey White surrendered to police, and Indiana authorities confirmed Vicky White was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This is a press conference that was given by Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 9.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steven W. Lockyear said Vicky White died at 7 p.m. at Evansville Deaconess Midtown Hospital on Monday night. Her autopsy will be performed on Tuesday.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said in a press conference that he did not know what part of her body she shot. He said the car they were caught in was a Cadillac, and the chase didn’t last long.

Photo of the crash from Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office/WXIN



“We gained information that a vehicle matching the description of a suspect vehicle was near our sheriff’s office, so the U.S. Marshals Task Force and deputy sheriffs went to the area,” Wedding stated.

Wedding said Casey White and Vicky White fled in the vehicle on Highway 41 N, past Highway 57, and turned into a grassy area.

“The Marshals Task Force officers intercepted them, actually collided with them to end the pursuit,” Wedding continued. “When this occurred, [Vicky White] shot herself and [Casey White] was injured, not too seriously.”

“They’ve both been taken to local hospitals to be examined for their injuries,” Wedding said. “Her injuries are very serious. I don’t know the true extent, but I want to commend the Marshals Task Force for being here and working diligently with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office to put two bad people and get them off the street.”

The full press conference with Wedding can be viewed in the video player below:

U.S. Marshals reported they were investigating a tip saying the pair had abandoned a 2006 Ford F-150 in Evansville, Ind. at a car wash on South Weinbach Avenue.

The nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White began on Friday, April 29.

Law enforcement officials were looking for inmate 38-year-old Casey White and former Assistant Director of Corrections, 56-year-old Vicky White who were reported missing on April 29 after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Despite sharing a last name, the two are not related.

An emergency status conference is set for Casey White on Tuesday, May 10 at 12 p.m. on the third floor of the Lauderdale County Courthouse. Judge Benjamin Graves approved the hearing around 5 p.m. Monday evening.