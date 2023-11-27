GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A Bonifay woman is dead after authorities say she crashed into a tree early Friday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the victim was 28-year-old Amber N. Carnley of Bonifay, Florida.

Troopers say Carnley was killed when the 2011 Nissan Maxima she was driving left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire.

According to ALEA, Carnley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 1:06 a.m. on County Road 45, approximately two miles west of Hartford.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.