OKECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man dressed in cow pajamas was one of five people recently arrested on multiple drug charges in Okeechobee County.

According to the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post, members of the narcotics task force and special response team served a search warrant at a home on S.W. 22nd Street in Okeechobee.

The sheriff’s office said during a search of the home, methamphetamine, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia were found.

“Bonnell, whom we see in the colorful outfit looking “udder-ly” confused, received an additional charge of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon,” the sheriff’s office said in its Facebook post. He was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession

Rumsley was arrested for the sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Lewis and Karlie Lacey were also arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Loren Johnston was arrested for the possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information who want to remain anonymous can call the sheriff’s office at 863-763-7787.