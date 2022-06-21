TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rushing home to comfort a pet paid off in a big way for a Florida man who won the $2 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Leonard Linton, 42, of Pinetta, found out his pregnant dachshund, Ivy, was not feeling well and rushed to be by her side. He decided to take a short cut home, instead of his usual route, and made a quick pit stop at the Stop N Shop located on 540 East Howard Street in Live Oak, where he purchased a scratch-off ticket.

Linton ended up winning the $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.

The store will get a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 game features more than $337.9 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44.

“I still can’t believe it. This is life-changing, but I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel!” Linton said.