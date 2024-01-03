GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Just after midnight on New Year’s Day, police in Gulf Shores were called to a Crystal Towers condo on West Beach Boulevard after a report of gunfire.

When police arrived, they found John Savage, 39, in a seventh-floor walkway. He had been shot in the foot.

Investigators say an argument broke out between family members on vacation from Covington, Georgia, and at some point, Savage’s 42-year-old wife Marianne pulled out a gun and fired once.

She now faces aggravated assault charges.

John Savage continues to recover from a gunshot wound, and faces two charges of third-degree domestic violence.