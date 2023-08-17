MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of the man accused of shooting and killing Brooklyn Sims, 18, at a Home Depot in Pensacola has been extradited to Escambia County from Washington County, Alabama. Sheila Agee is charged with first-degree murder principal after Escambia County investigators say she sent her son, Keith, text messages encouraging him to take Sims’ life.

“Sick, sadistic, the lowest of the low,” Roxana Roberson, the cousin of Brooklyn Sims said after learning Sheila Agee reportedly exchanged text messages with her son, Keith, telling him to take Sims’ life.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released an excerpt of messages between the two, and in part, Sheila reportedly told her son, “If you don’t come kill her you an [expletive].”

The messages were revealed after Sims’ family held a balloon vigil in her hometown of Citronelle Monday evening. Once investigators advised the family they were looking for Sheila because of the messages, Roberson said that news made a hard situation even worse.

“We were headed home, and maybe about 15 minutes later, I went on Facebook, and I said, ‘Is this real?'” Roberson expressed. “And as I started to read it, I was just in total shock.”

Roberson said the family had no clue that Sheila was possibly involved in the murder of her cousin, and after reading the text messages from ECSO, Roberson said she couldn’t believe how close she was in proximity to her.

“I didn’t sleep at all that night,” Roberson said. “I tossed and turned all night long to know that you are that close. And I’m gonna say it—a murderer, that’s what I’m saying. You didn’t pull the trigger, but you gave him the directions.”

On the night of the vigil, Sheila Agee was seen attending the event and even holding her 2-year-old grandson Kacey. Roberson said family members didn’t want her there including Roberson’s mother who told her something was off.

“She just said she had a bad feeling about it, but I noticed there when those balloons flew out of her hand. She had a group of balloons if you go back and look at the vigil, you see where she had the big bundle of balloons. And she had ‘I love you Mommy’, written on the balloons as if she had bought the balloons for Kacey,” recounted Roberson from Monday night.

“And the balloons got stuck in the tree as they flew up, and then one individual purple balloon flew past those balloons. And, you know, I just feel like I know that God is in the mist because everything is just moving. It’s just moving and it’s moving in the right direction. And, you know, I feel like Brooklyn’s going to get justice.”

Roberson says the family started making funeral preparations for Sims this afternoon, and as they plan to lay her to rest, Roberson hopes more women can share their stories of domestic violence, hoping this never happens to another family again.

“The perpetrator does not have the right to harass, bully, threaten or put you in a position where you do not feel safe,” Roberson said. “Mothers, hold your children a little bit tighter tonight, you know, hug them and tell them you love them and, you know, cherish every moment that you have, Will, because there are people out here preying on our children and you have no idea who to trust.”

Jail records show Keith Agee will appear in court on Sept. 1, and his mother, Sheila, will appear in court on Sept. 8.