ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game bought in Pensacola.

Scottie Grant, 58, of Molino, claimed the $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Grant chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Grant purchased his winning ticket from Lucky Penny, located at 2900 West Jackson Street in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.