CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County.

Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11.

Kyrese Robinson (Credit: Okaloosa Co. jail log)

DeFuniak Springs Police Chief James Hurley released a statement to WKRG News 5 about the alleged crime and suspect.

On Dec. 11, officers with the police department were dispatched to a call with shots fired. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim who advised that while standing in his doorway a gold Chevy truck drove by his residence and fired multiple gunshots at him and his residence. Witnesses and the victim identified the shooter as 19-year-old Kyrese Robinson. After processing the scene, it was found that at least eight shots were fired at the residence. An arrest warrant was signed for Robinson the following day. Robinson was located in Okaloosa County on the evening of Dec. 21 hiding in a low-budget motel. We would like to thank the Florida Caribbean Regional Task Force comprised of members from Walton, Okaloosa, and Bay counties along with FDLE members.” DeFuniak Springs Police Chief

Okaloosa County deputies took him into custody around 11 a.m. Dec. 22. He is being held for transport to Walton County.