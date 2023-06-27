MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested for a murder that happened in August 2015, according to a release from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

On Aug. 11, 2015, Larry James Bradford was reported missing by family members. A week later, parts of his body were found.

An arrest warrant was executed on April Gibbs after she was indicted by a Mobile County Grand Jury in June. Gibbs was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse, according to the release. She was given a $200,000 bond for the murder charge and a $15,000 bond for the abuse of a corpse charge.

The grand jury indicted Gibbs for murder claiming she “did intentionally cause the death of Larry James Bradford. Gibbs is also charged with Abuse of Corpse and the indictment cites she did knowingly and willfully abuse the corpse of Larry James Bradford by, to-wit: dismembering parts of his body and/or disposing of his torso in the woods or and/or exposing his body to the elements and/or scattering his body parts.”

The warrant was executed by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office Task Force.