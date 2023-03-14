SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — A video of a teenage driver in the Semmes Walmart parking lot has gone viral.

The viral “TikTok” video shows a teenager apologizing to the person recording the video for hitting their car. You can then see the damage to the blue car he refers to. After that you see the teen try to drive off before ramming into the back of a parked truck, in turn hitting another car.

The latest video has 3.9 million views, with it being posted multiple times with similar view counts. Even social media icon pages like “Barstool Sports” shared the video.

The woman who owns the blue car in the video and the best friend of the woman who posted it to TikTok spoke to WKRG News 5 about what happened.

I was checking out inside of Dollar Tree when a witness came in and told everyone that a blue car had just been hit in the parking lot. Just my luck, it was my little blue car that had been hit while parked. After confronting the 17y/o, he lied and said he didn’t hit my car. While listening to witnesses tell me otherwise, he attempts to elude the scene of the wreck. He then hits two more PARKED cars during his failed escape. He gets out of the car runs into the nail salon to get the owner of the car. Apparently, he was unlicensed and driving the car without permission.

There was no police report filed since the parking lot is considered private property. The owner of the cars said their insurance company has ensured that everything will be taken car of .

You can see the full raw video of the incident here: