DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The United Methodist Church is firing back at Harvest Church after a Houston County judge denied their motion to dismiss Harvest’s lawsuit.

On Monday, June 26, the United Methodist Church filed a response to Harvest’s lawsuit.

The United Methodist Church claims Harvest Church has broken church law by disaffiliating and not following the Book of Discipline, which constitutes the law and doctrine of the United Methodist Church.

Harvest Church wants to disafilliate from the UMC without following church law and wants the Court to allow it to create its own disaffilliation process. UMC Response to Harvest Church Lawsuit

According to the UMC, Harvest leaders have admitted improperly voting to disaffiliate. They are accusing the church of not wanting to follow church law and instead wanting the court to allow it to disaffiliate on its terms.

Earlier this year, after Harvest Church filed a lawsuit against the conference, the UMC requested it be dismissed. A request that Houston County Judge Christopher Richardson denied.

The Conference says disaffiliation and the fight with Harvest Church should be handled internally and not in open court.