DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 2-year-old, naked and unattended, was found lying near the front door of a County Road 64 apartment on Saturday, according to Daphne Police. Police said the toddler was taken to an emergency room and tested positive for cocaine.

“I can tell you that it’s very disturbing any time we see this,” Captain Reginald Ardis, Daphne Police Department, said. “This could have ended in a child’s death.”

Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still, the parents, were arrested. Both are charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony chemical endangerment of a child, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

“It’s difficult to say this, but probably the best thing that happened was able to escape the apartment on its own which led to its discovery and a revelation to what was going on in the apartment,” Captain Ardis said.

Daphne Police said a resident of Atrium Apartments found the child. Medical first responders brought the toddler, who showed signs of heat exposure and dehydration, to an emergency room.

Daphne Police said they got a search warrant and searched the couple’s apartment, which they said was “in severe disarray.” Here’s what police said they found, all within the toddler’s reach:

More than 100 Oxycontin pills

Powder cocaine

Three semi-automatic handguns

Drug paraphernalia

“Obviously recreational drugs and firearms should be kept away from all children for obvious reasons. This is what can happen if you don’t,” Captain Ardis said.

Straszheim and Still were in the Baldwin County Jail as of Monday morning. Both have bond set at $25,500.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources “is involved with the future care of the child,” Daphne Police said.