ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — The person found dead earlier this week in a Walmart parking lot has been identified.

Deputy Coffee County Coroner Patrick Alford identified the person as 18-year-old Mya Hill.

Enterprise Police say Hill’s body was found in the parking lot of the Enterprise Walmart on Monday, September 11.

The investigation is still ongoing Enterprise, but Police Captain Billy Haglund says Hill’s death does not appear to involve foul play.

Coroner Arnold Woodham tells WDHN that Hill’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, and they expect to have a cause of death sometimes between 6-8 weeks.

