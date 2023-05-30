DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two Dothan sisters are once again in jail after multiple months on the run, according to court records.

44-year-old Ida Newby and 43-year-old Annie Newby were initially arrested in January 2020 after police say they kept their sick mother from receiving medical treatment.

According to Dothan Police, after missing appointments for an infection, an ambulance arrived to take the mother to the hospital for treatment, but the sisters did not want her to go and physically pulled the mother from the ambulance.

After their first arrest, the sisters were booked into the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond and charged with second-degree elderly abuse and neglect charges. They both bonded out.

Court Records state that in November 2022, Judge Todd Derrick ordered a bench warrant for Ida Newby after she missed a court appearance. Her jury trial was set for November 16, 2022. In February 2023, Judge Henry Binford ordered another bench warrant for Annie Newby after she also failed to appear for a court appearance.

The sisters were arrested once again on Thursday, May 25, and according to the arrest warrants, Ida Newby is being held in the Houston County Jail on a total $60,000 bond, but Annie Newby is being held with no set bond.