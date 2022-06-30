MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A pigeon appears to have traveled some 4,000 miles from its home in England all the way to Monroe County, Ala. Workers from the Monroe County Alabama Animal Shelter helped capture the traveling bird and reconnect it to its very grateful owner, according to a Facebook post from the shelter.

On Wednesday, a man contacted the Monroe County Alabama Animal Shelter asking for help after a pigeon with a tracking band show up at his home. A MCAAS worker followed the man home and was able to safely catch the bird. Employees started tracking the bird as soon as it arrived at the shelter.

Using the tracking numbers on the pigeon’s band, employees discovered that the bird had traveled all the way from the north east of England, which is roughly 4,000 miles away from where it ended up in Monroe County. Employees were then able to contact the pigeon’s owner.

Employees said they are working on a plan to get the bird back to its owner. They also took it by the Airport Animal Clinic to make sure it was okay. Other than the pigeon being underweight from traveling, it was healthy.