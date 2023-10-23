DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A 38-year-old Ozark man was arrested earlier this week and charged with over a dozen counts of possessing child pornography.

According to Dothan Police, in August, investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children claiming Eric Phillip Knight was in possession of child porn.

Police say during an investigation, officers executed search warrants and discovered Knight had several electronic files depicting child pornography.

Knight was arrested on Wednesday, October 18, and charged with 13 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.