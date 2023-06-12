CALVERT, Ala. (WKRG) — One of Norfolk Southern’s trains derailed Sunday afternoon while traveling through Calvert, Ala., according to the company’s media relations team.

Norfolk Southern told News 5 of the train’s 110 cars, 4 derailed. There are no reports of a hazmat situation or danger to the public.

The train’s crew is safe and additional personnel are on their way to begin cleanup efforts.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and care near this area during the cleanup work,” Norfolk Southern told News 5.