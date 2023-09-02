(WDHN) — New information has been released in the case of former Miss Houston County Lindsay Shiver, the woman accused of plotting to have her husband Robert killed by a hitman in The Bahamas.

“She’s just unstable,” Mother-in-law of Lindsay Shiver, Robin Shiver said in a new video released by police.

Saturday morning, ABC News obtained new bodycam footage that shows police responding to 911 calls from Shiver and her mother-in-law Robin Shiver months before Lindsay was arrested for allegedly plotting to kill her husband in The Bahamas.

ABC News says the police recordings from April 30th shed new light on the Shiver family dynamics amid a bitter divorce between Lindsay and her husband former Auburn Tiger Football player Robert Shiver.

Lindsay called the police claiming her husband was blocking her from seeing her three boys, but police say they are there to check on a report she was harassing her in-laws.

Meanwhile Robin, Lindsay’s mother-in-law, also called 911 with a different story. That Lindsay was tailing her in her car, and threatening her and her husband. For the first time, we hear the family say they believe Lindsay needs help.

Robert filed for divorce just weeks before these police encounters accusing his wife of having an affair according to the filing. Lindsay countered with accusations of physical and mental cruel treatment, including domestic violence.

“These videos can also prove that if she was making statements to the officers that they can prove are not true,” Attorney, Channa Lloyd said. “This can speak to her credibility later at trial, which would bolster the state of the prosecution’s case.”

She was arrested in the Bahamas in July and accused of plotting to kill her husband with two co-conspirators, Terrence Bethel and Faron Newbold Jr.