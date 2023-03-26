ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — After more than 24 hours, a multi-county manhunt for an escaped Houston County Jail inmate has ended, as the inmate was taken back into custody.

Enterprise Police Captain Bill Haglund says that authorities have arrested Chase Miller, who escaped from the Houston County Jail on Saturday.

Miller was arrested near Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office is en-route to pick up Miller and transport him back to Houston County.

25-year-old Miller went missing around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday after being last seen in the Houston County Jail kitchen.

After the escape was reported, Miller was seen in Houston County traveling eastbound on the railroad tracks along Highway 52 and Osmussee Road at around 1:30 p.m., according to RickeyStokesNews.

According to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, later Saturday afternoon, Miller, who was reportedly driving a stolen truck, was involved in a chase with a Dale County Sheriff’s Deputy on US-84 before the deputy used a pit maneuver and stopped the vehicle between Daleville and Level Plains. Miller then left the vehicle and fled on foot. The chase continued throughout Saturday night.

Multiple agencies worked together to capture Miller including Level Plains Police, Daleville Police, Dale County Sheriff Deputies, Coffee County Sheriff Deputies, Enterprise Police, and ALEA.

Houston County Sheriff’s is currently investigating how Miller escaped from the jail.

In February, Miller was arrested and charged with the armed robbery of a Dale County store.

Sheriff Donald Valenza is expected to release more information.