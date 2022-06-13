BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope animal shelter has been selected as the top shelter in the state of Alabama by MuttNation.

The Haven is a non-profit, no-kill animal shelter in Baldwin County that focuses on preventing the killing of cats and dogs in area shelters. The shelter is also the recipient of a “Mutts Across America” grant. The $5,000 grant will help provide lifesaving services to homeless pets in the area.

Executive Director of The Haven, Michael Graham released this statement after the Haven was recognized.

We are very proud to receive this top shelter recognition in the U.S. from MuttNation. The special recognition demonstrates our agency’s comprehensive lifesaving programs continue to positively impact the people and homeless pets of Fairhope and surrounding communities. This special award would not be possible without our dedicated donors, our team of good board members, the City of Fairhope and Mayor Sherry Sullivan, volunteers, and our small staff. Thank you to MuttNation and Tractor Supply for their support. Michael Graham, Executive Director of The Haven

Officials with the Haven said they have a 74.4% save rate for all of the community animal shelters in Baldwin County.