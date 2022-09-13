HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The operation of medical marijuana dispensing sites has been approved in Houston County.

After a unanimous vote, the commission voted that businesses and entities can now apply to hold medical marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated areas throughout the county.

According to Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Matt Parker, it could provide a great tax revenue source for Houston County and for the city of Dothan.

The businesses who apply will also have to go through the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission for approval.

The county passed it on Monday, so they can get ahead of the game.

The licensing just opened in September,” Houston County Commission Chairman, Mark Culver said. “Nobody has been approved yet, but we are just getting ahead of the curve, as are several cities and counties around the state. We just want to make that available and do what we need to do in advance.”

The city of Dothan will be voting on approval on authorizing the operation of medical cannabis dispensing sites in the city at its September 28th meeting.