OPP, Ala (WDHN)— Tuesday morning, Opp Police rushed to Hardage Circle in Opp on reports of a man armed with a knife experiencing a crisis episode.

According to the Opp Police Department, when officers arrived, they identified the man as Cornelius Ball, and during the encounter, Ball injured one of them.

Police said when officers attempted to arrest Ball, who was still armed with a knife, it resulted in an officer shooting Ball.

The severity of Ball’s injuries is unknown, but he was first taken to Mizell Memorial Hospital Opp and transported to another hospital via helicopter, according to OPD.

Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance said no officers were shot during the incident.

The investigation has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Bureau of Investigation.