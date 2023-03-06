DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has upheld the decision from the City of Dothan to fire Stephanie Wingfield.

Late last month, Wingfield and her attorney appealed her termination from the city, giving their arguments as to why she was wrongfully terminated from her position as the former head of the Dothan feeding program.

The court finds that the Personnel Board’s decision in this matter was supported by

substantial evidence and further finds that the plaintiff Stephanie Wingfield was properly

afforded due process throughout the termination proceedings at the City of Dothan. Judge Butch Binford, Houston County Circuit Judge

Wingfield was then put on administrative leave by the city and later fired. Her attorney feels that the city is just protecting its own.

Wingfield’s attorney believed the reason for termination was changed, when Momma T’s, another restaurant put in a bid for the feeding program, but that bid amount was released to Breakfast at Tammy’s and they were able to underbid.

However, the City of Dothan says she was fired due to costing the city money, negligence in doing her job, deliberate falsification of documents, and misrepresentation to her employers.

On Friday, a Houston County Court upheld that decision for the firing of Wingfield.