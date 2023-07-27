DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A woman who revealed alleged misconduct from a Houston County prosecutor has been sentenced for a second time this month on drug charges.

On Wednesday, July 26, Jamie Connolly was sentenced to 15 years for the 2019 Escape and Possession of Controlled Substance charges.

Connolly’s attorney, David Harrison, said 15 years was the minimum on her charges, and he believes it was a successful day in court.

Earlier this month, Connolly was sentenced to 24 months for a 2022 charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Connolly’s sentence was originally 100 months but was split to serve 24 months with the Community Corrections Program at the Starting Point Recovery Center. According to court documents, she was kicked out of Starting Point Recovery Center after failing to take her medications as directed and instead snorting them.

Judge Shannon Clark ordered Connolly to serve the remainder of her 24 months with the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Harrison says Connolly will serve the 15 years running concurrently with what’s left of her 24-month sentence in Coffee County.

Connolly is best known as being the whistleblower who exposed alleged misconduct with Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.

In February 2022, Connolly wrote a letter to the court alleging that Johnson friended her on Facebook in October 2021, and the two began having an “online relationship.” Johnson was the prosecutor in one of Connolly’s court cases in 2019.

Johnson was placed on leave in February. After being indicted on multiple ethic charges by a grand jury in October 2022, Johnson turned himself into the Houston County Jail. He bonded out nearly an hour later. The District Attorney’s Office 20th Judicial Circuit later fired Johnson.