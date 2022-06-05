IRVINGTON, Ala. (WHNT) – A Food & Drug Administration test has led to a recall across a handful of states in the Southeast.

Irvington Seafood, based out of Irvington in Mobile County, Alabama, has recalled its one-pound packages of “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat” due to a Listeria concern. An FDA test at the Irvington Seafood facility on May 9 discovered Listeria contamination in the cooking room and cooking facility. These findings were reported back to the company on May 27.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others who have weakened immune systems.

Short-term symptoms in healthy individuals can include:

High-fever

Severe headache

Stiffness

Nausea

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

In pregnant women, Listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

In the recall notice, Irvington Seafood said the recall was being done for safety, stressing no crabmeat had been tested but could still be contaminated as a result of cross-contamination between the equipment and meat itself.

Production of the product, which was shipped to distributors across Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi, has been stopped while the company and FDA investigate the source of the problem.

The one-pound packages are marked with license number AL 111-C and the company name “Irvington Seafood.” The following batch numbers are included in the recall:

130-132

134

137

139

141

144-146

148

150

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the Listeria contamination.

Consumers who have purchased one-pound packages of Irvington Seafood “Crabmeat” should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Questions about the recall should be directed to Kammie Richardson at (251) 610-4159 or Kammie1101@gmail.com.