EUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) — Eufaula City Schools has canceled class and all extracurricular activities on Monday after a fatal shooting of one of its students on Sunday afternoon.

Eufaula Police has not released an official statement regarding the shooting on Sunday, but Rickey Stokes News reports that a person under the age of 21 went into the Eufaula Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds and later died. Reports also say that the hospital went into lockdown due to this event and police are now investigating the case.

Due to the tragic events that have occurred in our community this afternoon and after conferring with local law enforcement, we are allowing them to conduct further investigations into the tragic events. Eufaula City Schools

According to the school system’s post on Facebook, if any students or staff would like to receive counseling services, they ask that they please call their local school or their mental health coordinator, Rasheema Warren, at 334-695-3650.

The school will also be closed on Tuesday due to the possibility of inclement weather.