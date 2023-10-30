ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fire that destroyed a commercial vehicle and trailer along Interstate 10 eastbound.

Escambia County Fire Rescue units E2, E1, E6, D1, BC3 and S4 responded to the report of a fire at 4:19 a.m. today, according to ECFR’s Facebook post.

“District Chief 1 arrived on the scene to a semi-truck on fire with the flames extending to the attached trailer,” the post said. “Shortly after the remaining crews arrived, the situation was brought under control by 4:39 a.m.

“The truck was able to be detached safely, but the trailer is a total loss. There were no injuries or fatalities.”

