MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A business on Halls Mill Road has extensive damage after an employee drove an “armored vehicle” into the building, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Garda World on Sunday around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a building. When they arrived, officers found that an employee of Garda World had intentionally driven into the building.

The crash caused “extensive damage to the structure and two parked cars.” Officers said the suspect left on foot. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Mobile Police Department.