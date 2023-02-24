DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A well-known Dothan Pastor has changed his plea for a fourth time in his federal case.

According to the United States Department of Justice, on Friday, February 24, Kenneth Glasgow once again pled guilty to tax evasion, mail fraud, and drug conspiracy charges.

Glasgow has changed his plea back and forth multiple times.

Earlier this month, Glasgow changed his original plea from guilty to not guilty. He pled guilty in November 2022.

He first pled not guilty in 2021.

According to the plea agreement, Glasgow founded the Ordinary Peoples Society and the Prodigal Child Project, both nonprofit organizations, and solicited donations for these two organizations from other nonprofits and foundations. He reported that he would use those donations for charitable purposes but instead withdrew $407,450 in cash from one of his nonprofit organization’s bank accounts and used the money for his own benefit.

The DOJ says that during the plea hearing, Glasgow also admitted to mailing documents containing false statements to the Social Security Administration (SSA) so he could continue receiving SSA disability benefits and related health benefits under the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

In 2020, Glasgow was accused of distributing cocaine to an unnamed suspect and was indicted by a grand jury in 2021.

Glasgow’s Attorney Derek Yarbrough says they cannot disclose why his client changed his plea once again.

