Update (9:25 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that the murder suspect, Travis Lofton, has been arrested. Deputies arrested him on Osage Street.

Update (3:43 p.m.): The Daphne Police Department has identified the shooting victim as Jason Michael Mallette, 38, of Daphne. Detectives were still on the scene at 3:45 p.m.

Update (9:57 a.m.): A manager of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe was shot and killed in the parking lot early Thursday morning as he and another employee arrived to open the restaurant, according to Daphne Police.

Police said they responded to the scene on Highway 98, near police headquarters, around 5:30 a.m. Police tell us that when the manager and a female employee arrived to open the restaurant, they were confronted by a man.

Police believe that man shot the restaurant manager. The female employee called police.

Daphne, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Police were called to the scene on Highway 98 Taziki’s Mediterranean Café near police headquarters around 5:30.

Police tell us a man was shot. That person was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police are working the surrounding area as part of the investigation.

Police say the suspect is described as a man wearing a dark hoodie, who ran away from the area.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe announced on Facebook that they will be closed Thursday and Friday but “will return to normal business hours as soon as possible.”