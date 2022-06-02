DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Events for the Alabama State Games are about to commence and the Wiregrass is prepared for what the event brings.

2022 will the 39th year that the Alabama Sports Festival Foundation, or ASF, has held the Alabama State Games.

The games are a way for the everyday people to participate in Olympic-type sports no matter their age or ability. With several events to choose from, everyone has a chance to take part in a sport they love or try something new.

“It’s for all ages and it’s for all abilities,” ASF Foundation Executive Director, Dean Kelly said. “We have people for instance that come to run track that has never run track before. Then we have people come who are really good at it. So it’s for everybody. We have kids from five years old that participate all the way to adults that are in their 90s.”

The location of the games changes every few years. For the past two the Wiregrass has been the host and turn out has been significant.

In years past, more than 3,000 people traveled to participate in the inclusive events and they expect to see the same turnout this year.

“We’ve seen thousands of people our hotels are full, our restaurants are full, retail,” Visit Dothan CEO, Aaron McCreight said. “It’s a terrific event to really kick off the summer here in the area. It’s a great event and we are thrilled to have it for a second consecutive year.”

Events will take place all over the wiregrass, including Dothan, Ozark, and Enterprise. Registration for certain events is still open, for more information on what the games offer or a schedule of events you can visit their website here.

The opening ceremony for the Alabama State Games will be at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on June 10, but several events will take place this weekend.

Starting Friday, golf will be the first event to kick off this year’s games at the Highland Oaks Golf Course,

followed on Saturday by pickleball at Walton Park and mountain biking at the Forever Wild Trail.