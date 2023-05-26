ALABAMA (WKRG) — Red Snapper season is just one day away, but anglers can also start gearing up for shrimp harvesting season. Alabama waters open for harvesting at 6 a.m. on June 1 and will run through Dec. 31, 2023.

Those waters open to shrimp harvesting include the Mobile Bay, Bon Secour Bay, Mississippi Sound, Perdido Bay, Arnica Bay, Wolf Bay and Little Lagoon.

All rivers, steams, bayous and creeks are closed area. Click here for a full list of permanently closed areas.

Exclusive Bait Areas (closed to commercial shrimping)

Baldwin County

Wolf Bay

Oyster Bay

Blakely River

Terry Cove

Mobile County

Arlington Channel

East Fowl River Channel

Bayou La Batre Channel

Dauphin Island Bay

Buchanan Bay, Confederate Pass, British Bay, Columbia Bay, Colony Bay (Colony Cove), Spanish Bay, Barcelona Bay