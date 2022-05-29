MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Marine Resources Division reminds anglers that the statewide waters are open to private and state-licensed charter vessel anglers for red snapper season.

The season began Friday, May 27, and will continue until the private angler quota is projected to be met. The season only applies to anglers fishing from the shore, private recreational vessels, and state-licensed Alabama commercial party boats that do not hold federal for-hire fishing permits.

Starting June 1 and ending on August 19 at 12:01 a.m. the season for anglers fishing from federally-permitted for-hire vessels will run seven days a week.

You are reminded of the following this fishing season: