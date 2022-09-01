MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama boy and his bluegill fish won the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Assocciation’s (ALBBAA) 2022 Best Fish Photo Contest.

Three-year-old angler, Ryker Ingram, of Troy, Alabama, spends time fishing at his grandfather’s pond, Buddy Hendrix, who said his grandchildren enjoy spending time near the water with a rod-and-reel.

“It was just a way to have a good time,” Hendrix said, known as “Poppa” to his grandchildren.

Ingram had a great time when he caught a bluegill with his Spider-Man rod-and-reel.

They snapped a photo of the boy and his fish, and it was entered into the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association’s 2022 Best Fish Photo Contest.

The photo earned more than 1,300 votes in online voting, winning the contest by less than 100 votes.

As the winner of the contest, Ryker’s family receives a prize package that includes a guided fishing trip for a day on Lake Eufaula sponsored by Tony Adams of Gone Fishing with Tony and a two-night stay at Lakepoint State Park.

(Courtesy of Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association)

“He’s really an outgoing and outdoorsy young man,” Hendrix said of Ryker. “Even at 3-years-old, he has his own side-by-side and he rides around the property. He’s definitely going to love to fish and hunt.”

Hendrix said he often goes fishing for crappie on Lake Eufaula and saw a social media post from Tony Adams about the 2022 Best Fish Photo Contest, which led to the submission of Ryker’s photo.

“There’s nothing quite like seeing the smile on someone’s face that showcases the thrill of reeling in a fish, and you can definitely see the sense of satisfaction on Ryker’s face in this year’s winning photo,” said Pam Swanner, Executive Director of the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association.

“We appreciate everyone who submitted photos in this year’s contest. It’s always heartwarming to see people enjoying the many amazing fishing spots throughout the Black Belt.”

The ALBBAA’s 2022 Best Fish Photo Contest allows anglers of all ages to show how they enjoy fishing in the Black Belt of Alabama. The winner was picked exclusively through online voting. Nearly 50 photos were submitted in this year’s contest.

Alabama’s Black Belt consists of 23 counties located between the Appalachian Foothills and the Coastal Plain – Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox counties.