DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department now has four suspects in the Thursday morning murder of an Ashford man.

Those four are charged with capital murder in the death of Gabriel Johnson, according to Dothan police. These suspects have been identified as:

Dialan Zhontavis Beard, 18, of Dothan

Rodgrick Jermaine Holmes, 18, of Dothan

Davaciera Booth, 18, of Panama City, Florida

17-year-old juvenile from Panama City, Florida

Police say they found the motive in the murder of Johnson was a robbery.

Beard and Holmes are currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond set.

Booth and the 17-year-old juvenile have been arrested in Panama City, Florida, and are awaiting extradition back to Dothan, DPD says. Both will have no bond set.

Read the original article here: Victim identified in Dothan murder: DPD

Stay with WDHN News for updates in this developing case.