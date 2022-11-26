UPDATE 12:40 PM: Mobile Police sent this information to News 5 in reference to the club shooting:

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 2:16 a.m., officers responded to 216 Dauphin Street, Paparazzi Club, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 27-year-old victims, a male, and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital. The female sustained a life-threatening injury, and the male a non-life-threatening injury. While officers were at University Hospital, two victims arrived by personal vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds; a 33-year-old male and a 32-year-old female suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. This is an active investigation. If you were at the club and have any information concerning this shooting, please call the police at 251-208-7211.

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police and Mobile Fire Rescue responded early Saturday morning to the report of a shooting in the city’s entertainment district. The call for a shooting incident was logged on the Mobile County crime map at 2:17 Saturday morning in the 200 Block of Dauphin Street near Paparazzi nightclub.

Officials on the scene confirmed at least four people were shot at the club and were transported to the hospital. It’s not clear what may have led up to the shooting. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.