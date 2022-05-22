RIVERSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — A suicide and multiple homicide cases are being investigated Sunday by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were dispatched to a home on Depot Street in Riverside around 9:47 a.m. They found a suicidal man armed with a handgun when they arrived. The man shot himself soon after.

While securing the scene, police discovered three dead women. All had gunshot wounds.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

