CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two students at Clarke County High School are accused of making a threat on social media towards Jackson High School, according to Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor.

The social media threat alleged that a shooting would happen at the high school. The Clarke County School System made a post on Facebook that said there would be a heavy police presence on the school campus Tuesday.

A second post was made on the Clark County Schools Facebook page saying all Clarke County schools would be closed until further notice. According to the police, nobody in the school system made that post. They believe the Facebook page has been hacked.