UPDATE: ALEA sent this update Sunday:

The 2009 GMC Yukon has been recovered; however, suspects are still at large and are considered extremely dangerous.

Again, if you have any information concerning this incident immediately notify the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office at 251-578-1260 or the ALEA SBI Crime Hotline at 1-800-392-8011.

ORIGINAL STORY: EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple agencies in Conecuh County are investigating after two people were shot and killed Friday night. Friday’s shooting is the second double homicide in Evergreen this month.

Mayor Stanley Stallworth of Evergreen describes Evergreen as a small, tight-knit community, so hearing the news of another double homicide in the community was heartbreaking for him.

According to CCSO, someone called 911 around 11:28 p.m. to report someone shot on Boone Court in the Johnsonville community. When deputies arrived, they found Jatonio Williams, 31, dead from his injuries, and a 10-year-old, whose identity was not released, was transported to Evergreen Medical Center where they died.

Mayor Stallworth says people in the city need to work together in order to get reduce the amount of gun related crimes.

“These are problems that we have to solve,” said Stallworth. “This is not a Stanley Stallworth problem. It’s not a Chief of Police problem. It’s not a shares problem. It’s not a district attorney’s problem. This is our problem. These are our kids killing each other. We have to collectively–we the people–have to find a resolution to this. We will not have peace until all of us work together to figure this out.”

Both victims will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Mobile for an autopsy.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asks for the public’s help to help locate any suspects. According to ALEA, the individuals connected to the incident may be traveling in a white 2009 GMC Yukon with possible damage to the driver-side rear windows.

ALEA also says the people inside the vehicle are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

If you see a car that matches the description, ALEA urges you to give them or the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office a call.

The State Bureau of Investigation, the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office, and the Conecuh County Coroner’s Office are working the investigation.