MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Garland Street near University Boulevard and Overlook Road.

Officers tell us the victim was taking out the trash when his small dog escaped, which led to the boy running down the street after his pet.

After a short chase after a man, the dog allegedly stopped and turned around to go home.

That’s when officers say a man fired multiple shots at the dog and the boy, resulting in the dog’s death.

Officials said the 12-year-old boy was taken to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers do not have anyone in custody and are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information regarding this shooting you are asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.