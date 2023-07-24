DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The 90th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is under way, and on Friday a monster of a fish made a statement.

Brett Rutledge pulled in a massive tiger shark. It weighs more than 1,000 pounds. Rutledge said it took about 45 minutes to reel in the massive tiger.

The 1,019 pound tiger shark is the heaviest brought in so far. It’s about 13 feet long.

The Alabama Deep Sea fishing Rodeo runs from July 20 to July 23. The tournament, a project of the Mobile Jaycees, bills itself as “the largest fishing tournament in the world.”