ECSO said this house on Pin High Drive was rented for the sole purpose of having a party, where 50 to 100 people were in attendance.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four individuals they believed are involved in the early Sunday morning shooting at a house party on Pin High Drive that left one man dead.

WKRG News 5 reported on Monday ECSO responded to a shots fired disturbance around 1 a.m., Sunday morning, at the 2000th block of Pin High Drive. Upon arrival, ESCO said they discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

On Tueday, ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told WKRG News 5 they now have four suspects in connection with the shooting.

Lewis said after reviewing video, four individuals walked up to the house party in masks, carrying firearms, fired shots and then left.

She said the party was at a house on Pin High Drive, which was rented “solely for the purpose of the party.” According to Lewis, there were 50 to 100 people in attendance.

ECSO has not identified the individuals yet, and said they are continuing to question witnesses.

WKRG News 5 will update the story when more information becomes available.