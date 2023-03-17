UPDATE (4:20 p.m.): More details in the deadly fire were released.

PFD and PPD received a call of three children trapped in a home and a fire. Officers arrived on scene and found one child near the doorway and “began to provide medical care.”

Officers broke a window to find the other two children. Firefighters then arrived and went through the home and located the two children. PFD and PPD provided “medical assistant to the victims on scene.”

This is a tragic day in our city. It is a tragedy for everyone involved, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you to our Pensacola Fire, Pensacola Police and all first responders for their quick response and unwavering dedication, even when it means risking their lives for others as they did once again today. Our hearts are especially heavy as we grieve the loss of a precious child in our community.” Pensacola Mayor, D.C. Reeves

UPDATE (3:50 p.m.): WKRG spoke with Pensacola Fire Chief Ginny Cranor.

Cranor said a man was also taken to the hospital. She said it was a difficult fire to put out with lots of heavy, dark smoke.

Two firefighters were burned during rescues, but are okay.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department said they responded to a fire on West Zarragossa Street Friday afternoon. Three children were inside the home during the fire and one child was pronounced dead on scene.

Two children were transported to a local hospital by EMS. This happened at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, March 17. The ages of children are not available at this time.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. WKRG has a team on scene working to learn more. This story will be updated as News 5 receives more details.