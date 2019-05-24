Regal plans to rebuild Panama City theater

MGN Online

Panama City is finally getting a second theater after Hurricane Michael's devastation.

"Following the destruction of Hurricane Michael, Regal is excited to announce it will completely rebuild Panama City's Regency theatre from the ground up," Regal officials wrote in a news release. "Regal plans to complete a full refurbishment, including building 4DX, ScreenX and RPX auditoriums resulting in a state-of-the-art theatre featuring cutting-edge technology and the latest amenities."

Construction is projected to begin during the third quarter of this year.

"Regal is thrilled to rebuild Regency and create a premium entertainment destination in Panama City," said Todd Boruff, Senior Vice President of Real Estate. "Our new theatre will feature 11 screens and exciting offerings, including a coffee bar and immersive technology that Panama City residents will love."



Following the refurbishment, Regal Regency moviegoers can look forward to ScreenX, 4DX and RPX in select auditoriums, as well as a full-service bar and Lavazza coffee.



ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually immersive theatre experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience.



CJ 4DPLEX's 4DX technology enhances the onscreen visuals of action-packed blockbusters, enabling a completely immersive experience that transcends the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-activated seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, vibration, snow and scents. 4DX goes beyond 3D and large screen formats by adding visual, aural, olfactory and tactile dimensions to the film-viewing experience, perfectly syncing cutting-edge technology to the action onscreen.

RPX presents movies the way filmmakers intended with powerful, uncompressed surround sound and bright eye-popping images in 2D and RealD 3D. Guests will enjoy the custom-built premium environment featuring luxurious seats with high-back headrests. A giant immersive screen is illuminated by high-quality laser projectors and completed with a state-of-the-art sound system.



Boruff added, "We're looking forward to being back open for business in Panama City."

