Red Cross Will Remain Open

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 09:05 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 09:05 PM EDT

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - With more bad weather expected over the next few days, the American Red Cross wants to remind people that there is a safe place to go.
 
Red Cross shelters are open for those unable to remain in their home or for anyone in need of a safe place to stay, food, information, and comfort following Hurricane Michael.

Shelter locations:
  • Bay County – J. R. Arnold HS, 550 Alf Coleman Ave., Panama City Beach, 32407 
  • Calhoun County – 15929 SE River Rd., Blountstown, FL 32424 
  • Gadsden County – Gretna Elementary, 706 Martin Luther King Blvd., Gretna, FL 32332 
  • Gulf County – St. James Episcopal Church, 800 22 St., Port St. Joe, FL 32456 
  • Gulf County – Honeyville Community Center, 240 Honeyville Park Dr., Wewahitchka, FL 32465 
  • Jackson County – Jackson County Ag Center, 3631 US Hwy 90 West, Marianna, FL 32448 
  • Washington County – First Baptist Church, 1300 South Blvd., Chipley, FL 32428
 
 
Safety tips:
  • Stay indoors.
  • Don’t walk on beaches, riverbanks or in flood waters.
  • Use flashlights in the dark if the power goes out. Do NOT use candles.
  • Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage or contain dangerous insects or animals.
  • Don't walk, swim or drive through floodwater. Just six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car.
  • If caught on a flooded road with rapidly rising waters, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Don’t allow children to play in or near flood water.

