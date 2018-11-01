Red Cross Will Remain Open

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - With more bad weather expected over the next few days, the American Red Cross wants to remind people that there is a safe place to go.

Red Cross shelters are open for those unable to remain in their home or for anyone in need of a safe place to stay, food, information, and comfort following Hurricane Michael.



Shelter locations:

Bay County – J. R. Arnold HS, 550 Alf Coleman Ave., Panama City Beach, 32407

Calhoun County – 15929 SE River Rd., Blountstown, FL 32424

Gadsden County – Gretna Elementary, 706 Martin Luther King Blvd., Gretna, FL 32332

Gulf County – St. James Episcopal Church, 800 22 St., Port St. Joe, FL 32456

Gulf County – Honeyville Community Center, 240 Honeyville Park Dr., Wewahitchka, FL 32465

Jackson County – Jackson County Ag Center, 3631 US Hwy 90 West, Marianna, FL 32448

Washington County – First Baptist Church, 1300 South Blvd., Chipley, FL 32428