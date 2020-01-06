Recovery update for St. Andrews State Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–It’s been more than a year since Hurricane Michael damaged Saint Andrews State Park. But now the park is nearing a full recovery.



The hurricane wiped out most of the campgrounds. But the park recently reopened 60 of their 176 camp sites. The park is accepting applications for camping through March 31st.



The storm also damaged the park’s beaches. Erosion knocked down the pavilions and damaged the boardwalks. The ‘Gun Mount Pavilion’ is now reopened though, a great spot for viewing the jetties.



Parks Service Specialist, Katherine Beaton, says the Bay Fishing Pier is also fully functional once again.



“So that is a very popular spot for fisherman both local and people that are visiting from faraway to come and fish there so that’s just recently in the past couple of weeks opened so we’re really excited about that. It’s just all due to the hard work from our staff and volunteers and the local community as well,” Beaton said.



Beaton says they plan to start construction on their campgrounds in the coming months, making extensive repairs with hopes of reopening all the damaged sites.