Recount confirms McCormick as winner for Walton Co. Commission Dist. One

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — After a nearly six hour recount process, the results are finally in for Walton County’s County Commission District One race.

William “Boots” McCormick will serve as the new commissioner, replacing current commissioner Bill Chapman who did not run for re-election.

The race between McCormick and runner-up Lisa Johnson was within 53 votes on Election Day, bringing it to an automatic machine recount on Saturday at the Walton County Courthouse.

After the recount process, it was determined that the vote count was correct on Election Day; the same numbers were recorded during the recount.

McCormick said on Saturday that he is relieved to finally know the results and is excited to get started on the board.

“First of all, thank you to the Supervisor of Elections and their crew, they did a fantastic job, they always do,” he said. “I am somewhat relieved that the process is over and I’m ready to move on to the next stage of things.”

He said his priorities moving forward are to help restore residents’ confidence in the board, and to work to improve infrastructure development throughout the area.